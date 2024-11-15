Spartan race officially launched

The 2024 Spartan Race event was officially launched this afternoon in Nadi.

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka says he is proud to open the event, which promotes a holistic approach to health.

Last year’s tournament drew over 3,370 participants, and he is excited to see what this year’s competition has in store.

Article continues after advertisement

He also noted that the race will positively impact local tourism, as 65 percent of last year’s participants were from overseas.

Concluding his speech at the launch, Gavoka wished all participating athletes the best for their race.

The event will take place in Sabeto, Nadi, on Sunday.