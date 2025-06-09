Diversification key as climate pressure hits sugar industry

[Photo: PECELI NAVITICOKO]

Climate change is becoming an increasing threat to Fiji’s sugar industry, with farmers now being urged to diversify crops to strengthen food and income security.

Minister for Sugar Tomasi Tunabuna highlighted the issue while addressing cane farmers in Labasa, saying many farming areas are already experiencing declining production due to climate-related challenges.

He says the industry can no longer rely solely on sugarcane as the main source of farm income, stressing the importance of diversification to ensure long-term sustainability for both farmers and sugar mills.

“You have already witnessed this through lessons learned from Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa in 2020. Not only Fiji, but the rest of the world is facing similar challenges. Other countries are taking proactive steps to mitigate climate change, and we must do the same by adopting climate-smart agriculture strategies.”

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Tunabuna says sugar mills must also diversify into value-added products instead of depending entirely on raw sugar production to remain sustainable in the long term.

He adds that the current global fuel crisis is placing additional pressure not only on the sugar industry but on all sectors across the country.

The Minister is now calling on all stakeholders to work together and share the rising operational costs, instead of passing the full burden onto farmers already struggling with climate and economic pressures.