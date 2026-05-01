Labasa braces for tough challenge in Women's Super League

Labasa Women are bracing for a tough challenge in the upcoming rounds of the Super Women’s League as they prepare to face two of the competition’s strongest teams.

Fresh off one of the biggest wins of the season after thrashing Suva 10-1 over the weekend, coach Roneel Ram says there are still areas his side needs to improve on.

Labasa will take on Rewa and Ba in the next two rounds, with Ram expecting difficult encounters against both teams.

He said he is satisfied with most aspects of his team’s performance, but they will focus on improving their passing and ball control in the coming days.

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“Just a few more areas we need to work on, other than that, the girls have been doing very well.”

Labasa will face Rewa this weekend at the Fiji Football Academy in Suva.