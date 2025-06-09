Pacific partners launch regional push for safer workplaces for women

[Photo: FILE]

Women in the Pacific must be guaranteed workplaces free from violence, harassment and discrimination.

That is the central message of a new regional online video campaign launched today by the Fiji Women’s Rights Movement, in partnership with the Business Coalition for Women in Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands Planned Parenthood Association and the Vanuatu Human Rights Coalition.

The campaign is calling for urgent action to eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work, as alarming regional data highlights the scale of the problem.

FWRM Executive Director Nalini Singh says workplace harassment and weak protection systems continue to undermine women’s safety, well-being, and economic opportunities.

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“Workplace sexual harassment and the lack of supportive policies have continued to undermine women’s well-being and opportunities at work. Shocking statistics from around the region should be a constant reminder of the gaps that urgently need to be addressed to ensure decent work for everyone in the workplace.”

The initiative coincides with global focus on workers’ rights and decent work, with campaigners urging governments to immediately ratify, implement and enforce International Labour Organisation Convention No. 190 (C190) on violence and harassment.

Singh says real progress will require collective action across governments, civil society, unions and communities.

“When governments, civil society, unions, and communities stand together, change is possible. We cannot talk about economic empowerment or gender equality while our women are unsafe in the places they work.”

The coalition is calling on Pacific governments to take four urgent steps: ratify and implement ILO Convention 190, strengthen national laws and workplace policies, improve reporting and protection systems, and promote safe and respectful workplaces.

Following its launch, the campaign will roll out a week-long digital push featuring country-specific stories, awareness content on C190, regional solidarity messaging and calls for stronger institutional accountability.

The FWRM says it remains committed to advancing gender equality and ensuring women across the Pacific can work free from violence and harassment.