Mexico City hosts major football memorabilia exhibition

source: reuters

Mexico City is not waiting for the World Cup to kick off — it has already turned the beautiful game into a cultural spectacle with Pele’s crown and a Maradona jersey among 15,000 pieces of football memorabilia on display.

At the Museo ​Yancuic in Iztapalapa, shirts from 90 national teams are among the items being showcased in the “Album Epico” exhibition.

The collection, ‌free to the public, runs from late March through August 2026, welcoming city residents and international visitors alike throughout the World Cup season.