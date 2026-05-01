Kolitapa and Amram to feature at Youth Olympics

Merewalesi Kolitapa and Norman Amram will be representing Fiji to the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal later this year.

The duo have both qualified for the games after putting out impressive performances at qualifying tournaments this year and last year.

Both boxers will be competing in the 60 kilograms division.

Kolitapa has been performing well over the past two years, winning silver at the 2024 Junior Oceania, finishing at the top of her catorgry in 2025 Fiji Golden Gloves before winning gold at the Tri Nations and the Pacific nations Cup.

Article continues after advertisement

Amram has also been impressive, finishing off at the top of his category in the Fiji Golden Gloves earlier this year.