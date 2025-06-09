Skipper Select set for standalone brand under FRU initiative

Fiji Rugby Union Chairman John Sanday has revealed plans at Rugby House to develop the Skipper Select into a standalone brand.

Sanday believes the team—comprising standout performers from each province in the Skipper Cup—can serve as a key pathway. It aims to bridge the gap between provincial rugby, professional club rugby, and ultimately international representation.

He acknowledged that not all players will progress to the Drua or the Flying Fijians, but emphasized the union’s commitment to helping players secure professional contracts overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because not all players will end up playing for the Flying Fijians, so it’s our duty to ensure that we provide the platform for our boys and girls to come through and have an opportunity to go out into the world and find their fortune or their future,”.

As a former national representative himself, Sanday says the union will continue to support aspiring players in achieving their dreams on the rugby field.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.