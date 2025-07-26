SGS U18’s crowned Southern Zone champs

Suva Grammar School staged a strong second-half comeback to edge Marist Brothers High School 15-13 in the Under-18 grade final and claim the Southern Zone title.

Despite trailing 7-0 at the break, the seaside-based school used the deficit as motivation to push harder in the second half.

Discipline was an issue, with both teams receiving yellow cards after two fights broke out during the match.

Even with both sides down to 14 players at different points, Suva Grammar proved to be the better team.

In the earlier playoff, Nasinu Secondary School secured their spot in the Vodafone Deans nationals with a commanding 37-3 win over Nabua Secondary School.

