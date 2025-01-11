Whyte reflects on humbling start

McDonald's Fiji Coral Coast 7s founding chair Jay Whyte

McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s founding chair Jay Whyte feels humbled as he reflects on the journey since 2010 when the tournament first began as a local event.

Whyte recalls that it didn’t take long for the tournament to gain traction, attracting international stars just a year later.

In 2011, legends such as David Campese, George Gregan, Lote Tuqiri, Bryan Habana and the late Jonah Lomu graced Lawaqa Park, shortly after the tournament’s inception.

Whyte attributes this success to the tireless efforts of volunteers who work diligently to ensure the tournament’s success.

“The fact that people appreciate it is the most rewarding aspect of all. Additionally, the fact that we’re attracting big names and teams from around the world shows that what we’ve created is much needed. It highlights the importance of keeping 7s at the forefront and ensuring its viability, especially as sports globally face challenging times. We hope to be part of the rebirth of the game of 7s, so to speak.”

He adds that it’s great to see support coming in, especially from people of all walks of life who share a common love for the game.

Whyte notes recurring messages from fans eagerly anticipating next week, particularly to see the international teams and the big names attending.

The 14th edition of the tournament kicks off on Thursday and concludes on Saturday.

The games will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can catch the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on FBC Sports.