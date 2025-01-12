Whyte excited to watch youth division

McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s 2023 [File Photo]

Out of all the three divisions in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s next week, tournament founding chair Jay Whyte is excited to watch teams in the youth division compete.

He adds this grade will be one of the most competitive in the tournament, as players will be out to impress national coaches and selectors.

He also adds he is excited to watch the youth division as these are the future generation of national rugby stars.

“There’s lots to see and lots to watch. The youth division is always fiercely fought. The next generation of Fijian stars will be putting their hands up for the coach of Fiji Osea Kolinisau to have a look at them.”



Tournament founding chair Jay Whyte [File Photo]

Whyte is once again calling out to fans and rugby enthusiasts to come out in numbers and witness three days of quality rugby.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held in Sigatoka next Thursday.