Volavola calls for support ahead of Dubai campaign

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fijiana 7s coach Timoci Volavola has commended the hard work of his players as they prepare to face Ireland in their opening match of the Dubai Sevens.

He acknowledges the crucial support of sponsors Fiji Airways and Fiji Water, as well as the Fiji Rugby Union, for their contributions to the team’s preparation and travel.

Volavola also emphasizes the importance of fan support for a squad featuring many debutants.

“The majority of the girls are in their first tournament. Support from family, fans, and teammates is crucial for them as they get exposed to the world stage. This will be a memory they’ll carry forever.”

He calls for prayers and encouragement to inspire the team in their international campaign.

The Fijiana 7s will kick off their Dubai Sevens campaign against Ireland at 5:44 pm on Saturday, followed by Australia at 9:05 pm, and China at 1:13 am on Sunday.

The men’s team faces Spain at 6:06 pm and the USA at 9:52 pm on Saturday, before wrapping up their pool matches against New Zealand at 3:16 am Sunday.