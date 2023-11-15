Viriviri excited for coaching opportunity

Members of Stonewriters Legacy at the Institutes launch.

Former 7s rep Samisoni Viriviri is excited about the chance to coach at the recently established Stonewriters Legacy Institute.

The Institute, consisting of Viriviri and other former sevens reps such as Isake Katonibau and Vatemo Ravouvou is dedicated to enhancing the sport in the country.

Viriviri is looking into meeting the requirements for the coaching role before stepping into one of the coaching positions.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he is enthusiastic about bridging the gap and contributing to the improvement of the sport in his community.

“I’m trying to get a coaching qualification, but other than that, in terms of playing, I already have that; the only thing left is to qualify for coaching.”

Viriviri expresses his eagerness to collaborate with his colleagues, aiming to do their best to assist those interested in learning or gaining more knowledge about the sport.

The Institute recently kicked off its first phase by introducing its online platform last Thursday.

Now, they are excitedly gearing up for the upcoming launch of the second phase, which includes the introduction of their physical facilities this week.