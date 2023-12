[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana side have secured their second win at the Cape Town 7s after beating Spain 14-10 in a gritty encounter.

Reapi Uluinasau continues to show fine form, bagging a try with Alowesi Nakoci scoring another for the win.

The Fijiana will face Australia in the final pool match at 1:54am tomorrow.

Meanwhile the Fiji men’s side will meet Spain at 11:12pm in their second pool match.