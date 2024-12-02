Tough group for Fijiana

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is in group D at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.

After finishing 12th in Dubai, Fiji will play Great Britain and USA in the pool stages.

The side didn’t win any of their games in Dubai and sit at the bottom of the Series standings with one point.

Meanwhile, the Fiji 7s side who’ll play Great Britain and Uruguay in Cape Town is at the top of the men’s table with 20 points.

Spain is second with 18 followed by Argentina on 16 after they beat New Zealand in the Dubai 7s third place playoff.

France have 12 points and sit in fifth position, then South Africa with 10 and Australia is seventh after collecting eight points in Dubai.