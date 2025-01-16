Thrilling start to Coral Coast 7s women’s division

The 2025 McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s Women’s division kicked off in style with thrilling matches and standout performances setting the tone for an exciting tournament.

The Seahawks opened their campaign with a dominant 31-5 victory over the Pacific Nomads in the first match of the competition.

Despite only assembling a week before the tournament, the Seahawks showcased remarkable cohesion and sharp execution, securing a statement win to begin their title hunt.

Mt Masada, representing the Shadow Fijiana 7s squad, also impressed with a clinical 24-0 win over Tuva Women.

The Tuva side featured experienced campaigners like former Fijiana 7s stars Reapi Uluinasau and Vani Buleki, but it wasn’t enough to counter the pace and precision of Mt Masada.

New Zealand women’s development side that featured some of New Zealand’s best players walloped Lava City Savusavu by 42 to nil.

The day’s most dramatic game yet came courtesy of Taveuni’s Tagimoucia Ranadi, who staged a stunning last-minute comeback to edge out the Lilian Amazons 17-14. The young Amazons side led for most of the match but were undone by

Ranadi’s resilience and a decisive final play that sealed their victory in the dying moments.

The Coral Coast 7s continues at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can watch the actions LIVE on FBC Sports.