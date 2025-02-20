Tamani expected to continue fine form in Vancouver

Terio Tamani.

Fiji 7s playmaker Terio Tamani is one of the players expected to shine in Vancouver this weekend.

According to World Rugby pundits, Veilawa has been in scintillating form for Fiji this season, helping them to gold in Dubai, bronze in Cape Town, and fifth at Perth.

Some World 7s Series analysts believe he’s got the magic playmaking touch that links the speed of Fiji’s backs with the power of their forwards.

Tamani’s kick-off is one of the most controlled and relaxed techniques, which allows him to consistently pepper the middle of the field allowing Fiji to contest to win the ball back.

He also brings an abundance of flair to the game as was demonstrated by his 20-metre backdoor pass which helped set up a try at the Perth 7s.

The 30-year-old has played 109 matches in the Series for Fiji with 50 tries and 434 points under his name.

Other players that we need to look out for this weekend are Matteo Graziano from Argentina, Spain’s Eduardo López, Selvyn Davids of South Africa and France star Jordan Sepho.

Fiji men’s play Uruguay at 7:18am on Saturday followed by USA at 12:45pm then Spain at 6:52am on Sunday.

The Fijiana 7s start their campaign with Japan at 10am on Saturday then France at 3:52pm before its final pool match on Sunday against Great Britain at 9:18am.

