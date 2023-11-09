Stonewriters Legacy launch Institute

Today marked the realization of a long-held dream as a group of Fiji 7s rugby legends officially launched the Stonewriters Legacy Institute.

This institute, which is led by former national 7s reps such as Isake Katonibau, Samisoni Viriviri and Vatemo Ravouvou, embodies their vision to connect the dots in our local sevens scene, offering aspiring players a clear pathway to develop their rugby careers through online mentorship, life advice and guidance.

Viriviri enthusiastically reports on their ambitious goals, commencing with the successful launch of this ground-breaking initiative.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our vision as Stonewriters Institute is an aspired and connected world. We believe in the world of rugby 7s to not just create athletes but to cultivate individuals who will impact the communities positively this platform is our stepping stone towards that vision.”

Former 7s captain Osea Kolinisau expressed a heartfelt aspiration that all Fijian players could experience the same system they thrived in during 2014-2016, recognizing the profound impact it would have on their game.

Viriviri says the institute will have ground-breaking ceremony in Nadi next Thursday for their state-of-the art facilities.