Second win for Fijiana in Hong Kong

Reapi Uluinasau scored one of the tries for Fijiana 7s [Source: World Rugby 7s]
The Fijiana 7s have won their second pool match at the Hong Kong 7s beating Brazil 36-5 with Meredani Qoro and Vani Buleki getting a double each.
Young Qoro struck first after two minutes with an unconverted try.
Reapi Uluinasau crossed for their second before Viniana Riwai scored their third try.
Buleki added another for a 22-0 lead at halftime.
The Saiasi Fuli coached side pressured Brazil with their rush defense and were rewarded with a second try to Qoro.
Prop Buleki also got her double a minute later after some patient buildup up.
Brazil had the final say after the full time siren but the damaged was already done.
Fijiana earlier beat Ireland 17-7 and tomorrow they’ll meet Australia at 1:55pm.