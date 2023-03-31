Second win for Fijiana in Hong Kong

Reapi Uluinasau scored one of the tries for Fijiana 7s [Source: World Rugby 7s]

The Fijiana 7s have won their second pool match at the Hong Kong 7s beating Brazil 36-5 with Meredani Qoro and Vani Buleki getting a double each.

Young Qoro struck first after two minutes with an unconverted try.

Reapi Uluinasau crossed for their second before Viniana Riwai scored their third try.

Buleki added another for a 22-0 lead at halftime.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side pressured Brazil with their rush defense and were rewarded with a second try to Qoro.

Prop Buleki also got her double a minute later after some patient buildup up.

Brazil had the final say after the full time siren but the damaged was already done.

Fijiana earlier beat Ireland 17-7 and tomorrow they’ll meet Australia at 1:55pm.