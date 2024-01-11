Sauturaga to lead shadow Fiji 7s side

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s rover Filipe Sauturaga has been named as captain of the shadow national side that will compete in this weekend’s Fiji Bitter Lomaiviti 7s in Levuka.

Team manager Willie Baleinabuli reminded the players at the jersey presentation yesterday that they must treat their participation at the tournament as if they are playing on the international stage.

Baleinabuli says consistency is what they are trying to build into the team culture, especially with development players joining the ranks.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Other notable players who will be action for the shadow Fiji 7s side are Josua Vakurunabili, Vuiviawa Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa.

The Lomaiviti 7s kicks-off today at Nasau Park.

The shadow national side will take on Police Levuka in their opening match at 11:36am before meeting Flame Tree Colo-i-Suva at 4:24pm in their second and last pool match.