[Source: Pitas Picture]

Defending McDonald’s Coral Coast champion, Say No to Drugs Police booked the last spot in the men’s semi-final.

This is after the side defeated Raiwasa Taveuni 12-5 in the fourth quarter-final match.

Fire was the first team through after nailing Napolioni Ratu and Waidigi Salvo 24-5.

Other teams through are Wardens and Ram Sami Army.

Wardens edged Kombat Uluinakau 5-0 and Army hammered Pacific Nomads 31-0.