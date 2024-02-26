Osadczuk hat-trick seals win for Pumas

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

A hat-trick by Argentina’s Matías Osadczuk has resulted in their third successive World Sevens Series title, defeating New Zealand 36-12 in the Vancouver 7s cup final.

New Zealand were on the scoreboard first with a try to veteran Joe Webber in his 50th tournament.

The Kiwis extended their lead when Webber assisted Brady Rush for another successfully converted try before Argentina struck back with a try to Marcos Moneta.

This changed the momentum in the Pumas favour as Luciano Gonzalez slid past the New Zealand defence to score another try to level the scores at 12-all.

Osadczuk then scored his first try for a 19-12 lead at the breather.

He then scored two more tries after the break to extend the Pumas lead beforel Matteo Graziano added another try in the dying stages to sink New Zealand.