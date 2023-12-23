Opportunity awaits for Fiji Babaas

Jay Whyte

Members of the Fiji Babaas side will have a chance to impress national 7s coach Ben Gollings at the 2024 McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte says the tournament serves as the ideal platform to test the players in the shadow national side on how they fare against some international teams.

“So Ben Gollings has opted to field the Fiji Babaas, obviously because he knows New Zealand are coming, USA Falcons and Samoa so he sees this as a great opportunity for him also to blood new players and also some of the existing players in camp.”

Article continues after advertisement

Apart from the New Zealand 7s Development, Samoa, USA Falcons and Pacific Nomads side from Australia, Whyte says he is awaiting confirmation on the participation of another international team before releasing the draws for the men’s division.

There is a $20,000 prize money for the men’s winners while the winning team in the women’s division collects $15,000.

The Coral Coast 7s will be held at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka on January 18th to the 20th.