Northern Sharks determined for Savusavu 7s

After a remarkable debut at the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series last weekend, the freshmen of Northern Stars are determined to exceed expectation at the upcoming Savusavu 7s.

The Labasa-based team fell from the Under-21 semi-final at the recent Labasa 7s, after they were defeated by the dominant Dominion Brothers 17-12.

Coordinator, Waisea Liwaiono says it is only the start of their journey, and they have faith in their coaches and players to take them to greater heights.

“Most of the young youths here, they are part of the … few of them are part of the Macuata Under-20 squad. A few of them, might be 3 or 4 of them while the other ones are just secondary schools … they do not play in clubs but in the secondary school levels. Most of them this is their first experience playing in 7s.”



Waisea Liwaiono

Northern Sharks is the first-ever team to be made up of secondary school students in the Under-21 category of the Fiji Bitter Sevens Series.

Meanwhile, Savusavu 7s Tournament Director Malakai Yamaivava says players are up for an exhilarating experience as they mark the tournament’s 15th anniversary, ensuring an enjoyable moment of play.

Savusavu 7s commences tomorrow and concludes on Saturday, marking the completion of the sixth Fiji Bitter tournament.

The remaining six tournaments will be held next year.