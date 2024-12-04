No quarterfinals in Cape Town 7s

There’ll be no quarterfinals at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa this weekend.

This means both the Fiji Airways Men’s and Women’s sides will have to finish on the top of their pools to qualify.

There are four pools of three teams in Cape Town and only the winners make the top four.

Dubai 7s champions, Fiji, need to beat Great Britain and Uruguay in pool play to be one of the semifinalists.

Fiji plays Uruguay at 12:38am on Sunday and Great Britain at 4:19am.

The Fijiana takes on USA at 7pm on Saturday, they’ll then meet Great Britain at 10:16pm.