Naikausa thankful for another opportunity

Ravuka Sharks forward Viliame Naikausa is grateful for the opportunity to once again represent the Fiji Airways Fiji 7’s team at the World SVNS Series in Hong Kong.

The 22-year-old debuted at the Vancouver 7s, and when questioned by FBC Sports at the Marist 7s, he stated his readiness for such opportunities, acknowledging its importance as a vital source of income.

He says it was a feeling of mixed emotions when he got called into the squad but he was genuinely excited and ready to seize the opportunity.

“My personal goal for this tournament, the Hong Kong 7s is I’ll try my best to put myself in the team as in teamwork because we can’t achieve any win or our goal by playing alone and that’s why we have a team and I will give my best when I play with my brothers on the field.”

Naikausa and the team have hit the ground running with their preparations and looking ahead to the tournament starting on Friday.

Fiji is pooled with Australia, France and Canada.

