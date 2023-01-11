Nagasau impressed with young players

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Captain Rusila Nagasau

The new faces at the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s camp have been a motivating factor for the senior players.

A few new players are hoping to make their debut in the World 7s series in Hamilton which includes Maria Rokotuisiga, Ilisapeci Delaiwau, and Meredani Qoro.

Captain Rusila Nagasau commends the players for working hard in the past five weeks of training.

Nagasau says the fact that the young girls are pulling their weight is boosting the senior players in the team.

“We have new girls coming in and we are very happy for them in putting their hands up to play for the Fijiana team for us it is something that we really appreciate them for giving up their time, especially at this young age.”

The Fijiana is pooled with hosts New Zealand, Great Britain and Invitational team Papua New Guinea.

The Hamilton 7s kicks off on the 21st to the 22nd of this month.