Nadruku and Injera inducted

Former Kenya 7s captain Collins Injera [right] with Pio Tuwai

Fiji rugby league legend Noa Nadruku and former Kenya 7s captain Collins Injera were today inducted in the Rugby Town Walk of Fame.

The two living legends were on hand to personally unveil their plaques which honor their respective careers.

Injera is also in the country as an ambassador for the tournament.

Article continues after advertisement

The Coral Coast 7s starts tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and admission is free for three days.



Noa Nadruku

You can watch all the action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.