Nadroga 7s postponed

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
January 13, 2021 12:23 pm
Tiko Matawalu

The Nadroga 7s tournament has been postponed.

The three-day tournament was scheduled to commence yesterday and run through until tomorrow.

However, organizers have decided to postpone the tournament to a later date given the less number of teams that registered.

Nadroga 7s tournament organizing committee member Tiko Matawalu says a confirmed date will be discussed later.

“We were after 16 teams for the Open, Under-19 and 8 teams for the Under-13, 15 and 17 respectively. Those numbers were not met and we thought of postponing it to allow teams that are not ready to come in.”

The former Flying Fijians prop says they hope to have the tournament next week with Lawaqa Park fully booked for both rugby and soccer tournaments.

