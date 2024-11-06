Masori follows big brother's footsteps

Iliavi Masori’s decision to heed his older brother’s advice and move to Suva is beginning to pay off as he joins the Fiji Men’s 7s extended squad for a second time, preparing for the upcoming Dubai Sevens.

Masori, whose older brother Joji Nasova is an Olympic silver medalist and fellow Fiji 7s rep, is thrilled to represent his family and community in the sport they love.

The young player sees his selection as a powerful achievement, following years of dedication and persistence.

“I’m so happy to have joined camp again as this is only my second time being called up to join the national side. Though there have been challenges, I am happy to be joining my brother here in camp, looking back at all the things we went through and what we have achieved.”

Originally from Ba, Masori first caught attention while playing for the Dominion Brothers.

Despite an injury that ended his initial call-up, Masori’s unwavering commitment to rugby has now brought him back to the national stage, ready to make the most of this new opportunity.