Marist 7s games resume

Games are back on after it was put on hold at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on day one of the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s due to lightning and rain.

Organisers decided to postpone the games until lightning stopped.

This was not the first time that such call has been made at Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament.

As per the Marist 7s Terms of Participation, due to players safety, a game can be stopped due to lightning and other expected events.

The seventh game on ground 1 between Marist Women and Namosi Highlanders was stopped by the referee after lightning struck.

However, after the weather improved, games resumed on the two grounds.

