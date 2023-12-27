Luafalealo hopes to make uncle Forbes proud

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Young Jarell Luafalealo hopes to make his first trip to Fiji a memorable one for him and especially uncle, former All Blacks 7s captain DJ Forbes.

Forbes selected his nephew Luafalealo as his pick for the Ambassador All Stars team at the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s next month.

The youngster says he feels blessed to be given this opportunity by Forbes and hopes to make his uncle proud.

Luafalealo won the Auckland Secondary Schools 7s with Kelston Boys High School.

He’ll be part of the All Stars team which has the likes of Olympic gold medalist Semi Kunatani, former Springboks 7s skipper Kyle Brown and Kenya star Billy Odhiambo, the man known in the World Series as the ‘Water Buffalo’.

The Coral Coast 7s kicks off on the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.