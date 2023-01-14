Lilian Amazons wins Bowl in women's division

[Source: McDonald's Coral Coast 7s/Facebook]

Nadraki Lilian Amazons will return home with a silverware after clinching the women’s Bowl in the McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s.

The side beat Savusavu 15-0.

Meanwhile, Kombat Uluinakau and Raiwasa Taveuni will face off in the men’s Plate final.

Article continues after advertisement

The two teams registered big wins in the semi-final at Lawaqa Park.

Uluinakau dominated the first semi-final with a massive 42-12 win over Napolioni Bolaca and Wadigi.

Taniela Yaya’s Raiwasa Taveuni was too good for Pacific Nomads coming away with a 19-7 victory.

In the youth Plate final, AJ Pallets Ba River will take on Japan Under-18.

Ba River beat Waisale Serevi’s King 7s Select 15-0 and Japan defeated Tavua’s Mamaqa Grassroot 26-10.