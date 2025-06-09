Lasaqa chases Olympic dream with All Blacks

All Blacks Sevens halfback Kele Lasaqa says belief, hard work, and faith have underpinned his swift rise into New Zealand’s elite sevens programme as he sets his sights on the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Lasaqa, who hails from Verata, Tailevu, has enjoyed a breakthrough year after being scouted and invited into the All Blacks Sevens squad late last year.

Since then, the dynamic No.9 has featured in two HSBC SVNS events, making appearances in Dubai and Cape Town.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’ve been playing rugby since I was young and just carried on as I got older. At the end of last year, I got pulled in to join the squad, and everything’s moved pretty quickly from there.”

Living what many young Fijian boys dream of, Lasaqa says wearing the black jersey is both a privilege and a responsibility. His message to aspiring rugby players is simple but grounded:

“Stay in it, keep working hard, and trust that God’s got a plan. You never know where the journey can take you.”

That journey has already taken him back to familiar shores, with Lasaqa enjoying the atmosphere and energy of the local crowd during the current tournament.

“It’s my first time back since 2010, so it’s really good to be back. It’s hot, but it’s good fun. The crowd’s been amazing — there’s so much vibe.”

Rugby runs in the family, with Lasaqa’s brother, Gideon Lasaqa, also involved in the game, playing for the Sydney Fijian team in the Coral Coast 7s. The support, he says, has been important as he continues to grow at the international level.

Looking ahead, Lasaqa is clear about where he wants his career to peak:

“I want to make the LA Olympics in 2028 — and I want to win.”

Lasaqa was part of the New Zealand Development team that participated in the recently concluded McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.