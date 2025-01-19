Kolinisau names squad for Perth 7s

Joseva Talacolo [left] has rejoined while Filipe Sauturaga will lead the side

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Osea Kolinisau has named his 13-member squad for the Perth 7s, with a mix of experienced players and fresh talent ready to take on the challenge.

Making his return to the team is 23-year-old Sakiusa Siqila, who last played in the Madrid 7s a year ago.

Also rejoining the squad is forward Joseva Talacolo, who has fully recovered from an injury, bringing added strength to the team’s forward pack.

Captain Filipe Sauturaga will lead the side, which Kolinisau believes is well-prepared for the tournament.

Additionally, Jerry Matana has been ruled out due to an injury.

“We’ve put in a lot of work leading up to this, and I’m confident in the squad we’ve selected.”

The team’s focus on staying disciplined and executing their game plan under pressure.

“We’ve been focusing on executing our game plan under pressure and maintaining consistency throughout all matches. The team knows what’s at stake, and we’re ready to give it our all for Fiji.”

Fiji will be up against New Zealand, Kenya, and Uruguay in Pool C.

The Perth 7s is the third leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and will be held from the 24th to 26th of January.