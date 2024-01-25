Sevens

Key positions need improvement: Serevi

Taina Tuiwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 25, 2024 6:44 am

World Rugby Sevens legend Waisale Serevi

World Rugby Sevens legend Waisale Serevi has noted a few areas the Fiji Airways men’s 7s team may be struggling with.

His observations come from the McDonalds Fiji Coral Coast 7s that was held over the weekend in Sigatoka.

He noted the team was struggling in three key positions – Playmaker, Flyhalf and Centre.

Serevi says what he saw in their games at the tournament did not make sense but understands this could be part of the game plan.

“Maybe there’s a game plan for our forwards to go and play 10. That’s what I thought I saw but those are key positions. They are decision makers the number nine and 10 and they don’t need to get caught too as they create plays for the team.”

He adds the Coral Coast 7s was a great platform for the national side to see what else they will need to work on.

Fiji will face Samoa in their first match at 6:38pm before battling France at 11:31pm on Friday in Perth 7s in Australia.

