Hooper makes code switch to Sevens

Michael Hooper

Former Wallabies captain Michael Hooper will join the Australia 7s team in the 2023–2024 HSBC Series.

The Wallabies’ most-capped player made the code switch after he was left out of the Australian Rugby World Cup squad.

Hooper will be pivotal as they prepare for next year’s highly anticipated Paris Olympics.

According to a report by Rugby Pass, Hooper is expected to be a star attraction for the new Perth Sevens event in January, after the event moved from Sydney.