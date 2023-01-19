Fuli sets target

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

The Fijiana 7s side has two crucial targets to meet this season.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says with the Olympic qualifiers set for later this year, the seven series tournaments provide a good opportunity to gauge his players.

Fuli says but this does not take away their goal of wanting to have a strong finish on the series standings.

Article continues after advertisement

“Try and squeeze into the top four and the long term goal is to reach and qualify for the Olympic qualification come Toulouse in May.”

Fuli adds his Hamilton and Sydney squad encompasses some of the plans they have with the inclusion of some young players to complement the more experienced players.

He says Hamilton will be a good tournament for youngsters like Ivamere Nabura and Maria Rokotuisiga.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side will take on Great Britain at 10.22am Saturday, before facing hosts New Zealand at 2.12pm followed by Papua New Guinea at 5.37pm.

The Fiji men’s 7s team will face France at 8.32am Saturday in their opening Hamilton 7s match.

They’ll then meet Kenya at 12pm and Samoa at 3.06pm Saturday.



[Source: Fiji Rugby]