FRU may be reluctant to end Gollings contract

Attorney General Siromi Turaga who appointed the Fiji Rugby Union Trustees has revealed today that there’re some issues with Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings contract.

Turaga says there is a possibility some things are not clear in the contract.

The AG also says this maybe one of the reasons the FRU is reluctant to end Gollings contract.

Three weeks ago, Turaga had a meeting with the FRU Trustees in his office but says he can’t divulge the issues discussed and he didn’t have a copy of the contract.



Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Turaga adds they’ll certainly discuss this in their next meeting.

Fiji 7s has failed to deliver a Cup title after 19 tournaments with some former players and fans calling for coach Gollings removal with four months away from the Olympic Games in France.

Some former players who belong to a group known as Stonewriters believe if contractual obligations make the removal of Gollings impossible, then it’s better to pay him out.

Players who belong to Stonewriters are Olympic gold medalists Vatemo Ravouvou and Asaeli Tuivuaka along with Livai Ikanikoda, Josua Vici, Joeli Lutumailagi, Isake Katonibau, Setareki Bituniyata, Alasio Naduva, Ulaiyasi Lawavou, Pio Tuwai, Waqabaca Kotobalavu and Paula Dranisinukula.

The Stonewriters want former captain Osea Kolinisau to replace Gollings.

However, 2005 Melrose Cup winner Nasoni Roko believes the coach who should replace Gollings must be someone who has a proven record in the local 7s series.