Fijiana goes down in extra time

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s continued its losing run at the LA 7s.

Despite a brave effort, Fijiana lost to Great Britain 17-12 in extra time of their 9th place semifinal.

Following a tight first half contest with Great Britain leading 5-nil, the Fiji got their act together and scored 12 points in the second half.

First it was a 90 meters effort by Heleina Young when she sprinted away from close to her tryline to score before Vani Buleki added another.

However, Team GB capitalized on a loose carry by Fiji to score and lock the game up at full time for a sudden death finish.

The national side turned the ball over in sudden death but couldn’t turn it into points.