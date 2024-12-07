Fijiana go down in first pool match

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team went down 31-0 to USA in their first pool match at the Cape Town 7s in South Africa.

USA did not let Fiji settle down at all as they managed two tries in the first half, both by Nia Toliver.

Indiscipline was a factor for Fiji as they received two yellow cards in each half, where USA capitalised and scored more tries.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji almost got onto the scoresheet but the ball was dropped on the tryline and they could not score a single point in this match.

USA continued its fine form and scored three more tries in the second half with Kaylen Thomas scoring one and Alyssa Porter getting a double.

The Fijiana will meet Great Britain at 10:16 tonight.

The Fiji Airways Fiji men’s side will play Uruguay at 12:38 tomorrow morning in their first pool match and will take on Great Britain at 4:19 am tomorrow in their second pool match.