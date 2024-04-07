Fijiana finishes fifth

Fiji Airways Fijiana has finished fifth at the Hong Kong 7s with 19-15 win over Canada.

It’s an improved outing for the side after finishing 11th in Los Angeles.

The Fijiana defended well for the first three minutes with the Canadians having 90% of possession.

When Fiji had the ball, they looked lost and had no sense of direction.

The first points were scored in the fifth minute through a kick and chase.

Fiji replied after the restart when Heleina Young saw a mis-match in a Canadian forward and exposed her with speed on the outside to score between the sticks for a 7-5 lead to the Fijians at halftime.

Young again used her speed after the break and sprinted away before she was caught 10 meters out from the tryline but she found young Meredani Qoro in support who ran in to score.

A minute later Younis Bese crashed over in the corner from a scrum set-piece.

Canada got their second try straight from the kick off with Fiji still in front 19-10.

A late surge by Canada was not enough despite another try with Fiji hanging on to win.

Meanwhile, it’ll be a France and New Zealand final in Hong Kong.

France defeated Ireland 26-10 and New Zealand beat Australia 26-7.

USA and New Zealand will feature in the women’s final.