Fijiana crushes American Samoa 68-0

Alowesi Nakoci [File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side thrashed American Samoa 68-0 in their third pool game at the Oceania 7s Championship in Australia this afternoon.

Fijiana proved too strong for the American Samoa side, as they led 42-0 at halftime.

The same was repeated in the second half as their opponents struggled to keep up with their pace.

Article continues after advertisement

Adimereani Rogosau scored a hat trick, Alowesi Nakoci and Maria Rokotuisiga scored a double, and Laisani Moceisawana, Vani Buleki, and Lavena Cavuru scored one each.

Fijiana will play in the semi-final tomorrow.