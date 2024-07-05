Fijiana 7s visit women at Corrections centre

[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

The Fijiana Women’s 7s team visited the Suva Women’s Corrections Center yesterday.

According to the Fiji Corrections Service Facebook page, the half-day visit aimed to lift the spirits of inmates, make a donation, and see the workplace of team captain COA Raijeli Daveua, who works at the center.

The players were moved to tears when inmates sang an original song for their favorite warden, COA Daveua.

Manager Luse Kotobalavu says she wanted the players to understand why their captain is the way she is.



[Source: Fiji Corrections Service/Facebook]

She explained that Daveua’s humility and resilience come from working at Corrections and thanked the Commissioner for allowing the visit before the team departs.

The team was humbled to learn that inmates and staff regularly watch and cheer for their games on TV to support their captain.

Kotobalavu says the visit is an experience they will never forget and hopes their small gestures will bring smiles to the women at the correction center.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team is set to leave for the Olympics on the 15th of this month, with the games starting on the 26th.