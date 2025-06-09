Navua families win 90-year land battle

More than 35 families living in Rovadrau, Nakaulevu, and Navua are celebrating a landmark High Court decision that finally gives them legal rights to the land that they have lived on for generations.

The families claimed equitable interests in approximately 149 acres of land in Deuba, which they and their families have occupied, farmed, and developed for more than 90 years.

The court ruling follows earlier legal fights, including a failed eviction by a Chinese developer, which was dismissed in 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

The residents had accused the Registrar of Titles of prematurely removing caveats that protected their interests, thereby facilitating the transfer to a Chinese developer.

More than 90 years ago, the original landowner, Kunj Behari, had invited indentured laborers and their families to settle and farm on approximately 149 acres of land in Rovadrau Navua.

He had assured them that they could live there permanently and would one day gain ownership of the land.

However, according to Rovadrau Land Purchase Society President Nilesh Prasad, the land was sold by Behari’s children to a Chinese developer for $3.9 million, leading to a legal battle after the families’ interests were ignored.

One thing was good about our villagers: we are all families. We all were fighting together; no one moved out, and I am really thankful to all my village people. They were all together with me, and we did this case, and finally we have won.

Prasad says it’s been a long and difficult journey; finally justice has been done.

I am really thankful to the judge that he has given a fair decision, so now we are very happy, and we are celebrating.

One of the oldest residents, a 90-year-old woman who has lived on the land for 75 years, says she can now finally fix her leaking roof without fear of being removed.

I am very happy. I was really worried about the land; my house is leaking, and we were not carrying out any repairs due to the fear of being evicted.

Another resident, Shyam Nand, says this is a victory for their community, and now they can plan their future without fear.

We are very happy with the decision, and now we will try and form a cooperative and buy the land.

Suva High Court Judge Justice Dane Tuiqereqere had also visited the site with counsels for the plaintiffs, Kushagra Lachman and Vijay Maharaj, together with the counsels representing the defendants, Kohli and Singh, AG’s Chambers, and Neel Shivam Lawyers, to see the developments made to the Navua property.

Justice Tuiqereqere says the site visit confirmed that there is a significant infrastructure established and a thriving community, and in addition to housing, roadways, drains, electricity, and driveways, there are also religious temples, a grocery shop, and a sporting field under floodlights.

Justice Tuiqereqere had also made it clear that while the site visit confirmed these developments, the final decision in the case was based on the evidence presented in court.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.