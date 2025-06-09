News

From rock bottom to redemption

Kamna Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

July 8, 2025 6:37 am

Once caught in a cycle of addiction and silence, two former inmates are now on a mission to help others break free.

They’re sharing their stories to confront stigma and inspire young people to speak up about trauma.

For Tristan Pitt-Ware, the path to addiction began at just 13, triggered by childhood trauma and reinforced by the people he looked up to.

Article continues after advertisement

As the addiction worsened, Pitt-Ware said he avoided family functions, disconnected from his culture, and felt shame every day.

“It was brought to me in my school, and many of my friends who attended those lectures never touched drugs. But for me, I had friends who I thought were the cool people and looked up to just like what Ian said about his relatives. They were involved in drugs and alcohol.”

Pitt-Ware eventually committed crimes to support his drug habit and was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.

Ian Tapa’atoutai shares a similar journey, growing up in a faith-based home, he struggled to balance cultural expectations with life in a Western environment, eventually turning to drugs and alcohol to numb his emotions.

The addiction led him down a destructive path, abandoning his football career, losing his connection with family, and committing crimes to fund his habit.

He was caught trying to import cocaine and was jailed for four years.

“So, as I started getting into high school and experiencing a bit more, being around Western culture, I began to rebel against many of the traditional values. From being silent and ashamed to speak, I turned to alcohol and drugs to escape my emotions, which at the time felt like an amazing relief.”

Now in recovery, Tapaatoutai faces a new challenge, watching his 18-year-old son show early signs of addiction, a painful reminder of the past he’s trying to help others avoid.

Both men say addiction thrives in silence, but recovery begins by speaking up.

Through Narcotics Anonymous, they now help others find their voice and their way back.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Tui Nayau installation underway

Navua families win 90-year land battle

From rock bottom to redemption

Cakaudrove Council building nears completion

Partner violence persists for Fijian women

Police investigate alleged break-ins in Labasa

Tongan royals begin historic state visit to Fiji

Investigation ordered into viral dispute video

Student in custody for suspected murder

Magistrate tells FICAC ‘get it right next time’

A father's voice lives on behind bars

Young Scottish side wary of Fiji

Athletics bag another four gold

Invitational tourney gets underway

Ikanivere off to Japan

Djokovic grinds past De Minaur to reach Wimbledon quarters

Trump calls Musk's new political party 'ridiculous'

Rayasi might be him

Churches urge collective action

Trump says US nears trade deals as tariff deadline delayed

90 years, 9,000 mangroves

South Korea to hold court hearing on ex leader yoon

Fijiana 7s four in 15s squad

Gia Giudice asks Trump to pardon deported father

National Play-offs to be held in Suva

Suriname parliament elects first female president

Man in custody for alleged murder

Mexico win 10th Gold Cup title

Michael Douglas reveals why he has 'no real intention' of returning to acting

Israel launches strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen

See Kelly Osbourne gets engaged to Slipknot's Sid Wilson

Next job for the Flying Fijians

Ozzy Osbourne says farewell

Hat-trick for Bulikula star

No expansion for Savusavu Airport

Sayed-Khaiyum and Sagar charged by FICAC

13 students repatriated from Israel

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs gets standing ovation from inmates after court victory

Civil servants told, fix home first

Timely boost for Nabua Broncos

First indirect Hamas-Israel ceasefire talks ended inconclusively

Drug menace demands action

Alcaraz resists red-hot Rublev to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Survey reveals confidence gap

Tailoring hope behind prison walls

Trial date set for high-profile abuse of office case

Greece rescues hundreds of migrants over weekend

Excitement builds in Lau ahead of historic Tui Lau installation

Heritage Kava eyes expansion

NDRMO to conduct tsunami siren test

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest television series in the works

Death toll from Texas floods reaches 78

Kennedy Family Reunites for Massive Fourth of July Celebration

Death toll rises to 27 in Pakistan building collapse as rescue ends

Death toll from Texas floods reaches 69, including 21 children

Michael Madsen’s Sister Virginia Breaks Silence on His Sudden Death

Michael Douglas reveals why he has 'no real intention' of returning to acting

Israeli Prime Minister says he believes Trump can help seal a ceasefire deal

Ikanivere: “I’m proud of my brothers”

$734m vuvale package

Orobulu shines for Rewa

Vatukoula gets green light to explore

Musk should stay out of politics, US Treasury Secretary Bessent says

Political hopefuls yet to file

Sabalenka passes Mertens test to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Australia crush West Indies in Grenada to secure series victory

Over 25,000 school violence cases recorded

FRCS targets shadow economy

Government eyes high-income future

TLTB names tenants owing nearly half a million in arrears

$64k shelter brings hope to Daku

Paris opens river Seine for public swimming since 1923

Wallabies edge Fiji in thrilling test match comeback

No mercy for fund misuse in schools

Government cracks down on red tape

Bryson impressed with team’s performance

Indian brands tap heritage pride to boost sales

Ukraine's top general warns of possible new Russian offensive

K9 sniffs out drugs at Lakeba jetty

Vuna Brothers out to prove their worth

Kenya's Kipyegon breaks own 1,500 metres world record

Dalai Lama turns 90 and vows to keep defying China for years

Ozzy and Sabbath delight adoring fans in emotional farewell gig

BRICS agree to joint statement ahead of Rio leaders summit

Two arrested over Yaqona theft

Tucker Carlson says to air interview with president of Iran

Longtime champion Joey Chestnut downs 71 hot dogs

Rising yacht arrivals, weak port checks spark alarm

Flying Fijians aim for win against Wallabies

Police probe alleged abduction attempts

Team Fiji holds third place

Double-Header kicks off at King Charles Park

Teens among group charged in Laucala break-in

Two arrested over Yaqona theft

Musk says 'America Party' is formed in US

School subjects setting students up to fail, expert warns

Australia seize control as Smith's masterclass extends lead to 254

Fiji gets backing from Australia

Eight migrants deported from Djibouti to South Sudan

Colombian police capture suspected leader in senator's shooting

China's first Legoland resort packed on opening day

Death toll at 27 as flood waters recede in central Texas

Studios bet on horror movies to reanimate cinemas

Nasau brace in Kulas opening win

Over 1,500 young Fijians linked to drug cases

Minister responds to claims of urban-centered budget

Police Sharks out on a mission

PM’s move to supercharge Fiji’s Police Force

RSL carriers cease as voucher value falls short

Kenyan Chebet breaks women's 5,000 metres world record

Pay rise fuels public service push

Djokovic thumps Kecmanovic for Wimbledon ton and spot in last 16

Japan braces for more quakes

Dalai Lama says he hopes to live for another 40 years

Heated clash ends in a draw

FWCC slams FRU over Masi call-up

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

Discipline and family support drive Suva Grammar U-17

Black Canary team dominates again

PM shrugs off US trade fears

Narube flags risky tax forecast

Tears and tributes as players honour Jota at Club World Cup

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45

Savusavu landowners defend tree removal

New NATO commander stresses unity at handover ceremony

New plan sparks rise of female engineers in the Pacific

Huge explosion at Rome petrol station injures 45 people

Turkey arrests ten suspects after wildfires

Australia cancels Kanye West’s visa over ‘Heil Hitler’ song

Hamas says it responds to Gaza ceasefire proposal in 'a positive spirit'

Flying Fijians ready to take on Wallabies

Strong start for Team Fiji athletics

HIV risk from illegal dental procedures, says Ministry

Fiji Water incentive questioned

Fiji Kulas banking on home advantage

West Indies stage stunning fightback to trail Australia by 45 in Grenada

PM calls on diaspora to power national growth

Australian actor Julian McMahon dies, aged 56

Commission calls on all parties to unite now

Fatal crash in Lautoka

US judge clears the way for imminent deportation of 8 migrants

Pacific worker’s dream ends in tragedy in Australia

President says Moldovans hold EU future in their hands

Brazil's Lula hints at 2026 re-election bid

Rone's global street art starts in this shared studio

Trump says there could be a Gaza deal next week

Eastern China swelters under early heatwave

Byrne banks on Maqala's versatility

Minister defends budget as critics sound alarm on debt surge

Gold for Rainibogi and Tolu

Big push to ditch tourism dependence

Elder crushes 9 records in golden sweep at Pacific Mini Games

Illegal yacht berthing raises border security concerns in Cakaudrove

Alcaraz marches on at Wimbledon after tough test

$100K push for long-awaited school hall

UFC confirms plans for event at White House in 2026

Civil service veteran calls for better pay

UN expert urges states to cut Israel trade ties over 'apocalyptic' Gaza situation

Rayasi to debut, potential debut for Baselala

Budget overlooks critical AI investment amid global tech surge

Indonesia resumes search for 30 missing ferry passengers

Daugunu on the bench, Gleeson starts against Fiji

Minister blames broken system for election delay

Digital tool to boost voter turnout

Tongan coach disappointed over Bidesi training ground

DNA evidence links trio to brutal murder

Archaeologists in Peru unveil 3,500-year-old city

Cakaudrove youth speak out

Landowners win big as TLTB recovers millions

Maureen Hingert, King and I actress and former Miss Universe contestant, dies at 88

Trump says he expects Hamas decision in 24 hours on 'final' peace proposal

Russia's all-night drone attack on Kyiv injures 23

Indonesia suspends search for 30 missing after ferry sinks near Bali

Dr. Phil's TV network files for bankruptcy

Engineering services consolidated under one roof

Kamikamica welcomes FICAC probe

FEO reviews COI report

We can do it again, says Mata

Sean "Diddy" Combs Juror Slams "Insulting" Public Response to Verdict

Gavoka calls for stronger action on Fiji's rising social issues

Fiji Pine’s new office and clean water project unveiled

Fiji moves to fourth on medal tally

Dentist shortage hits health system

Sorovakarua's journey of grit gets her Fiji Kulas debut

Data leaks and privacy breaches plague ministries

No progress at all, Trump says

No answers from FICAC on Kamikamica’s seized phone

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Son RZA Studying French at Age 3

China rejects allegations of geopolitical agenda

Seruiratu calls for stronger support for public workers

Businessman accused of housing fraud

Rabi man charged with murder

Aussie media eyes Lions, not Fiji

Brad Pitt Reveals Why He and Tom Cruise Backed Out of Ford v Ferrari Roles

Netanyahu on first visit to Israeli kibbutz ravaged in Hamas attack

Joy and grief as Portugal remember Jota at Women's Euros

FNU teams up with Pakistan to bring smart farming

'The Thing' star Keith David shares tearful reaction to Hollywood Walk of Fame announcement

Minister pushes game-changing reforms across core sectors

US-backed 60-day Gaza ceasefire envisages gradual return of hostages, official says