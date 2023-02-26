Fiji to face South Africa in quarter-final

[Source: World Rugby/ Twitter]

Fiji topped pool B and set-up a quarter-final showdown against South Africa is the Los Angeles 7s.

The top eight teams have been confirmed as Day One of the tournament comes to an end.

Fiji plays the Blitzbok in the second quarter-final at 6.45am tomorrow.

In the first quarter-final, Samoa takes on South Argentina at 6.23am.

Great Britain battles defending New Zealand at 7.07am in the third quarter while Irelands meets Australia at 7.29am in the last quarter-final match.