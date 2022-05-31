Fiji still an option for New Zealand 7s organizers

New Zealand Rugby are continuing to explore the idea of taking their round of the World Sevens Series to Fiji.

After the announcement of the return of the Hamilton 7s yesterday, NZR head of tournaments and competitions, Cameron Good, says the change of landscape had meant they had instead always been planning to return to Hamilton for next year.

He adds Fiji remains a real option on the table, should New Zealand indeed be awarded their new hosting licence.

He adds talks are underway with Fiji Rugby on the opportunities that are available.

World Rugby are yet to reveal what the rest of the 2022-23 series looks like, but Hamilton, has again been locked in for next season, from January 21st to the 22nd.