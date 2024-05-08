Language is an identity which needs to preserved

[File Photo]

Fiji Hindi, or Fiji baat, is inseparable from Girmit history because it originated during the Girmit era.

This connection was highlighted by linguist Rajendra Prasad when discussing how Fiji Hindi is a distinct variety and should not be compared, especially to Formal Hindi, as Fiji baat forms the foundation for formal Hindi.

Prasad states that no language remains stagnant; rather, each language is dynamic and evolves through borrowing from others, as evidenced throughout history.

The linguist explains how Fiji Hindi was formed during the indentured period.

“So we call this process koineization. So, when their children were born on that plantation, they were listening to this mixture of language which was spoken by the parents, the community. So, the children picked that up as their first language which at that time started being called Fiji baat and then people started calling it Fiji Hindi. So that’s how Fiji Hindi was born or Fiji baat was born.”

Prasad states that Fiji is one of the two countries in the world that have preserved their language.

“So it is our language. All the Girmitya countries all over the world, wherever Indians went for Indenture, most of them have lost their copy of Hindi due to several factors. There have been two countries where this is still very much in use. Ours is in Fiji Hindi and the other is in Suriname. They call it Suriname. And because we know Fiji Hindi, we already have the grammar and other things from Fiji Hindi, learning standard Hindi becomes much easier.”

A Girmit poet and descendant, Sarojini Asha expresses admiration for Fiji Hindi, describing it as a beautiful language that holds a special place in Fiji.

Prasad notes that many other Indian diaspora countries have lost their languages, whereas Fiji maintains a vibrant linguistic population. He stresses the importance of preserving Fiji Hindi for future generations.