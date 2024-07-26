Fiji remains unbeaten

[Source: ONOC Communications/ Facebook]

Team Fiji Men’s 7s has continued its unbeaten run at the Olympic Games after beating France 19-12.

The win means Fiji will play Ireland in the quarterfinal at 8am.

Coach Osea Kolinisau stuck with the same side that beat USA 38-12 yesterday.

France coach Jerome Daret decided not to start their star, Antoine Dupont, against Fiji.

Fiji enjoyed some early possession but failed to convert it into points.

However, when France had their hands on the ball they looked after it before Jean Pascal ran in to score.

Rover Kaminieli Rasaku broke through the defense following some brilliant work by Iowane Teba but captain Jerry Tuwai was at the end of it.

The national side could’ve gone into the halftime break in front but poor decision-making let them down.

Locked 5-all at the break, the chant of ‘allez les bleus’ rang around Stade De France.

Fiji struck first in the second half through Rasaku and Teba converting it for a 12-5 lead to the Olympic champs.

Joji Nasova came in and dived over in the for a team try after several phases.