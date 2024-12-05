Fiji Men’s 7s Development ready for Oceania

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Men’s 7s development squad is set to compete in the Oceania 7s this weekend, featuring a blend of experienced players and four new faces.

Head Coach Viliame Satala says this combination aims to help the debutants adapt to the high intensity and standards of international rugby.

Satala says preparations have focused on maintaining team morale and ensuring the squad meets the performance benchmarks established in training.

“The players traveling to the Oceania Sevens include some who played in last year’s HSBC Series. It’s important to pair them with the new players to build their confidence and get them accustomed to this level of rugby.”

Satala adds that the team is eager to showcase their skills and deliver a strong performance in the tournament.

The side will face Nauru at 12:24 pm on Saturday and Tuvalu at 8:16 pm.

The Women’s Development will face Vanuatu at 10:44 am on Saturday and the Solomon Islands at 6:04 pm.

The 2024 Oceania Sevens tournament will air live on FBC Sports.